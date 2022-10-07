Calm and warm for the weekend

Breezes will calm Friday night and remain calm overnight. Skies will remain mostly clear and lows range from the mid-20s to mid-40s.

The ridge of high pressure responsible for these calm days does not budge an inch over the weekend, so it looks like similar conditions to stretch into next week. Some cooler air will be introduced beginning Monday, but we will not sacrifice any sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s through the middle of next week. Lows will be in the mid-20s to upper 30s.

