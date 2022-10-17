Warm, dry and sunny to start the week

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Breezes will calm down Monday evening and we will see mostly clear skies overnight. Lows will be in the mid-20s to mid-30s. The rest of the week looks to be sunny and mild, so you may want to use these days to prepare for a big change this weekend.

With our first real taste of fall moving in Friday night, we can expect a chilly weekend with showers. Highs will dip to the low to mid-50s beginning Saturday and we will live with a chance of cold rain showers all weekend long. Also, with lows dropping to 20-30 degrees, many areas will see a chance of snow showers Saturday and Sunday nights. Chilly temperatures are expected to extend into next week.

