Snow, rain and a slight cooldown

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

We have a heavy chance of showers and snowfall Sunday heading into Monday.

Temperatures are remaining slightly below average, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Around midweek, we should see a drop into the mid to upper 30s for our highs.

Now through Monday, satellite imagery is showing some clearing over our area, as the broad low bringing breezy conditions across the basin deepens into the Pacific NW.

Winds across the forecast area have remained elevated throughout the day, with a strong jet stream overhead, as gusts linger in the Columbia Gorge and down into Central Oregon.

As this low deepens, the jet stream will shift eastward, and colder, drier air will begin to move into our area, dominating the weather through much of the coming week.

