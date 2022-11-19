Cold and clear, but warmup incoming

Happy weekend, Central Oregon!

We're looking at another few days of cold and dry temperatures, with lows in the teens and highs in the low to mid 30s.

An Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect for the area until Monday at 3 p.m.

This week, our temperatures will begin to move up,with our highs reaching mid 40s by Sunday, and the 50s by midweek.

