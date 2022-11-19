Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 6:41 PM

Cold and clear, but warmup incoming

Happy weekend, Central Oregon!

We're looking at another few days of cold and dry temperatures, with lows in the teens and highs in the low to mid 30s.

An Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect for the area until Monday at 3 p.m.

This week, our temperatures will begin to move up,with our highs reaching mid 40s by Sunday, and the 50s by midweek.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Noah Chast

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content