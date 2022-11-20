Warmer temperatures back in the region

Happy Sunday!

Things are starting to warmup, with a good chance for temperatures above 55 degrees on Thanksgiving day.

An Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect for the area until Monday at 3 p.m.

This week, our temperatures will begin to move up, with our highs reaching mid to upper 40s by Monday, and the 50s by midweek.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US