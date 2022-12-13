The dry and cold weather continues

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay mostly clear Tuesday and we will see cold temperatures staying with us. Lows will be in the single digits to mid-teens. Winds will remain calm.

A northerly flow for the next few days will be keeping us cold, despite seeing plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s under mostly sunny skies right through Saturday. Lows will drop into single digits, with those at upper elevations getting down around zero degrees. A few extra clouds will build in Sunday, but we are not expecting snow showers until Monday night. Even then, the snowfall is not expected to be very heavy.

