More snow this week

Happy Holidays, Central Oregon!

Monday, we will have similar temperatures, with partly sunny skies. Our skies will then become mostly cloudy overnight and stay that way through the week. Highs will warm a bit, to the upper 30s through Wednesday, with a chance for mixed showers on Tuesday. Overnight temperatures will remain in the high teens to low 20s until Wednesday night, when we begin to cool and prepare for more snow. By Thursday, our highs will be in the low 20s. A chance of snow showers will stay with us through much of the remaining week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US