More snow this week

Happy Holidays, Central Oregon!

Monday, we will have similar temperatures, with partly sunny skies. Our skies will then become mostly cloudy overnight and stay that way through the week. Highs will warm a bit, to the upper 30s through Wednesday, with a chance for mixed showers on Tuesday. Overnight temperatures will remain in the high teens to low 20s until Wednesday night, when we begin to cool and prepare for more snow. By Thursday, our highs will be in the low 20s. A chance of snow showers will stay with us through much of the remaining week.  

Katie Zuniga

Katie Zuniga is a weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Katie here.

