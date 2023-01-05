Warm for a while

Our skies will stay mostly cloudy Thursday night. Our lows will be in the mid-20s to low 30s. Southerly winds are gentler at 5-10 mph.

We will see some additional clearing Friday, but the clouds will close in quickly at the end of the day and deliver a chance of showers Friday evening and overnight. With lows in the low 30s, we will have a chance of snow mixing with the rain Friday night.

Highs for the weekend will be in the mid to upper 40s and lows will be in the mid-20s to low 30s. There will be a chance of mixed showers all weekend. Rain is likely Monday and we will carry a chance of mixed showers through the middle of next week.

