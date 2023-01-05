Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 7:00 PM
Published 6:43 PM

Warm for a while

Our skies will stay mostly cloudy Thursday night. Our lows will be in the mid-20s to low 30s. Southerly winds are gentler at 5-10 mph. 

We will see some additional clearing Friday, but the clouds will close in quickly at the end of the day and deliver a chance of showers Friday evening and overnight. With lows in the low 30s, we will have a chance of snow mixing with the rain Friday night.

Highs for the weekend will be in the mid to upper 40s and lows will be in the mid-20s to low 30s. There will be a chance of mixed showers all weekend. Rain is likely Monday and we will carry a chance of mixed showers through the middle of next week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Katie Zuniga

Katie Zuniga is a weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Katie here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content