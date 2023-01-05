Wild start; mild finish

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

While the showers are expected to taper off today, the wind that picked up late yesterday and stayed with us all night will continue through today into this evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of isolated showers. Southerly winds at 10-20 mph will gust as high as 30-40 mph this afternoon. Skies stay mostly cloudy tonight. Lows will be in the mid 20's to low 30's. Southerly winds gentler at 5-10 mph.

We will see some additional clearing Friday, but the clouds will close in quickly at the end of the day and deliver a chance of showers Friday evening and overnight. With lows in the low 30's, we will have a chance of snow mixing with the rain Friday night. Highs for the weekend will be in the mid to upper 40's and lows will be in the mid 20's to low 30's. There will be a 30-40% chance of mixed showers all weekend. Rain is likely Monday and we will carry a chance of mixed showers through the middle of next week.

