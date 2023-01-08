Chilly, blustery blue-sky Sunday, followed by chance of rain or snow

Most Central Oregonians enjoyed a blue-sky Sunday, though a bit chilly and windy, with highs in the 40s.

A chance of rain and snow returns as the new week arrives, with a snow level lowering to about 4,300 feet and more breezy conditions, gusting past 40 mph on occasion.

The work week will bring more chances of snow or rain and snow, though no major accumulations are expected. Highs will be in the 40s for most of us and lows warming a bit, from the upper 20s to the 30s. The most serious rain threat is late Wednesday, easing Thursday and as the week ends.