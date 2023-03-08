On-and-off snow and cold temperatures tonight

Good Wednesday evening, Central Oregon!

We're over halfway through the work week, and after waking up to see some fresh snow accumulation, many of us have had a bit of a blue-sky break in the middle of the day.

But the chance of more snow remains with us throughout the evening. The likelihood currently rests between 20-40%, depending on where you live on the High Desert.

Overnight, winds should start to pick up a bit from the gentle breeze we've felt over the past day.

We'll continue to expect snow during the day tomorrow, turning into a wintry mix in the later part of the day and then only rain overnight on Thursday.

This comes as warmer weather is on the way.

A new low-pressure system has developed farther northwest of the current one, and that will look to keep precipitation in Central Oregon through next week.

The projected warmer temperatures make it likely that many of us will see this as rain, rather than snow.

Have a great evening!

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US