More Precipitation On The Way

The next round of rain and snow is making its way into the west coast and it will bring mixed showers to the High Desert today. Highs will be in the upper 40's to mid 50's and sw winds will pick up to 15-25 mph with some areas seeing gusts to 40 mph. Those winds will turn westerly tonight and back off to 5-15 mph. With lows dipping into the 20's we can expect some snow by morning.

Tuesday will be stormy day, as well. We can expect snow in the morning and some partial cleairing later in the day. We will get through the middle of the week with some sunshine and highs in the low to mid 40's. We will see a slight chance of showers Friday into Friday night followed by a nice day Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 50's. Skies will stay partly cloudy Sunday and we will see a slight chance of isolated showers.

