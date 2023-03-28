Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 6:34 AM

One more wet day before sunshine

Happy Tuesday!

Much of Central Oregon is waking up to wet and snowy conditions, as parts of the region are still in a winter storm warning or winter weather advisory.

Central Oregon can expect rain and snow lasting all day Tuesday and we don't see clearing until Wednesday morning. Temperatures on Tuesday are below average, ranging in the low 30s to high 40s. Overnight lows are cold, all below freezing across the region.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Carly Keenan

Carly Keenan is a multimedia journalist and producer for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Carly here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content