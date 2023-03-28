One more wet day before sunshine

Happy Tuesday!

Much of Central Oregon is waking up to wet and snowy conditions, as parts of the region are still in a winter storm warning or winter weather advisory.

Central Oregon can expect rain and snow lasting all day Tuesday and we don't see clearing until Wednesday morning. Temperatures on Tuesday are below average, ranging in the low 30s to high 40s. Overnight lows are cold, all below freezing across the region.

