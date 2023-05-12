Sunny & warm

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

High pressure over the Pacific NW will continue to gain strength over the weekend, and this will mean more sunshine and warming temperatures. Under sunny skies, today's highs will reach the mid 70's, with gentle northerly breezes at 5-10 mph. Those breezes will calm overnight. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight, with lows in the 40's.

We will see plenty of sunshine this weekend, with highs in the mid 70's to low 80's. The Willamette Valley will be under a heat advisory all weekend, with highs in the low 90's. A little moisture will move in over our warm daytime highs Monday, and that will deliver a chance of some isolated, pop-up thunderstorms. That possibility will carry into Monday evening and then break up overnight. More sunshine and highs in the mid 80's will carry us through the middle of next week.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!