Sunny and a bit warmer today

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We're going to wake up to some pretty chilly temperatures across Central Oregon, as our lows overnight dipped all the way down into the mid 30s. The good news is we look to start a warming trend today, that will start modest but should take us back to some warmer temperatures by the end of the work week. Today's highs will settle into the upper 60s in the warmest parts of the day. Winds should remain northerly but subside a bit to between 5-10 mph. Cloud cover will thin out to mostly sunny skies.

Overnight, our lows will be chilly but also a bit warmer in the upper 30s to low 40s. Tomorrow we'll warm up even more, into the low 70s, while staying dry under sunny skies. Winds should remain out of the north and between 5-10 mph.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!