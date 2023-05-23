Skip to Content
Sunny, a bit warmer, staying dry

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

We'll start our day with some chilly temperatures after waking up to overnight lows in the upper 30s. We should continue to warm modestly to the upper 60s to low 70s in the warmest parts of the day. Winds look to stay northerly and mild, between 5-10 mph, under mostly sunny skies. Our lows won't get as cold as they did last night and are expected to settle in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow, we'll continue warming but do pick up a 10% chance of some scattered rain showers and quick-moving thunderstorms like we saw last week and over the weekend. Winds look to stay mild and out of the north. Despite potentially stormy weather, skies should stay mostly sunny.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

