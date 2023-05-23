Sunny and Chilly

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We will see plenty of sunshine today, but a cold flow of air out of the NW will keep us a bit on the chilly side. Under sunny skies our highs will be in the mid to upper 60's, so only a degree or two warmer than yesterday. Northerly breezes at 5-10 mph will pick up slightly in the afternoon. Those breezes will become light and variable after midnight tonight. Skies will be mostly clear tonight. Lows will be scattered through the 30's with upper elevations dropping to freezing and a little below.

Wednesday will be a repeat of today, but perhaps a couple degrees warmer. Thursday, we get back into the low 70's and with a little moisture moving in over these warmer temperatures we are looking at a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. We will see this again Friday and Saturday as highs reach the mid 70's. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70's will finish out the Memorial Day weekend.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

