Sunny; a little warmer

Clear skies and temperatures that get a little warmer will be with us today. With plenty of sunshine, our highs will reach the upper 60's to low 70's. Light and variable winds in the morning will become northerly at 5-10 mph this afternoon, then turn light and variable again this evening. Skies will stay clear tonight and lows will be in the mid 30's to low 40's.

This modest warming trend will stay in place for the next few days, so we can expect to be sunny and warm again Thursday. Look for highs in the mid 70's tomorrow. Friday's highs could be a degree or two warmer, and to that we will add a little more moisture. This combination will give us a slight chance of some isolated showers and thunderstorms. This will break up when we lose our daytime heating and skies then become partly cloudy Friday night. The forecast for our Memorial Day weekend has improved a bit. Mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday become sunny Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70's and we will carry these pleasant conditions into next week.

