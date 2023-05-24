Sunshine and warming continues, less likely for late week storm

Good Wednesday evening, Central Oregon!

Today we warmed up a modest few degrees to the upper 60s to low 70s. We saw plenty of beautiful sunshine and stayed dry throughout the day. Winds have been mild out of the north. Overnight, our lows will be a bit warmer than yesterday's, in the low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow we're looking at more sunny skies, as we continue our warming trend up to the low to mid-70s in the warmest parts of the day. Winds look to stay northerly but pick up a bit, gusting as high as 20 mph at times. Our chance for stormy weather is now contained to Friday, when we're looking at a 20 percent chance of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great evening!

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US