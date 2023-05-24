Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 4:48 PM
Published 3:30 PM

Sunshine and warming continues, less likely for late week storm

Good Wednesday evening, Central Oregon!

Today we warmed up a modest few degrees to the upper 60s to low 70s. We saw plenty of beautiful sunshine and stayed dry throughout the day. Winds have been mild out of the north. Overnight, our lows will be a bit warmer than yesterday's, in the low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow we're looking at more sunny skies, as we continue our warming trend up to the low to mid-70s in the warmest parts of the day. Winds look to stay northerly but pick up a bit, gusting as high as 20 mph at times. Our chance for stormy weather is now contained to Friday, when we're looking at a 20 percent chance of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great evening!

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Matt Degenhardt

Matt Degenhardt is the evening weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Matthere.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content