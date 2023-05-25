Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 2:46 PM

Sunny, warmer ahead of beautiful Memorial Day weekend

Johnny Olliver

Good Thursday evening, Central Oregon!

The warming continued today, into the low to mid-70s. Skies stayed mostly sunny and winds have stayed northerly around 10 mph. They will stay similarly breezy overnight and could gust as high as 20 mph at times. We expect to stay dry throughout the night as we cool off to some chilly, but more moderate, overnight lows in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow, we'll continue to warm to the mid 70s, and the chance of stormy weather has decreased for many of us. Some folks in the La Pine and Sunriver areas are still looking at a 20% chance of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Skies will see a bit more cloud cover as the day goes on, but we'll still see plenty of sunshine ahead of beautiful Memorial Day weekend weather.

Have a great evening!

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Matt Degenhardt

Matt Degenhardt is the evening weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Matthere.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content