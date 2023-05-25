Sunny, warmer ahead of beautiful Memorial Day weekend

Good Thursday evening, Central Oregon!

The warming continued today, into the low to mid-70s. Skies stayed mostly sunny and winds have stayed northerly around 10 mph. They will stay similarly breezy overnight and could gust as high as 20 mph at times. We expect to stay dry throughout the night as we cool off to some chilly, but more moderate, overnight lows in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow, we'll continue to warm to the mid 70s, and the chance of stormy weather has decreased for many of us. Some folks in the La Pine and Sunriver areas are still looking at a 20% chance of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Skies will see a bit more cloud cover as the day goes on, but we'll still see plenty of sunshine ahead of beautiful Memorial Day weekend weather.

Have a great evening!

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US