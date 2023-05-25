Sunny, warmer, unlikely chance of rain before beautiful weekend

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Lows overnight were slightly warmer than they have been, in the mid 40s, and we'll continue that warming trend to the mid to upper 70s today. It comes with a 20% chance of some scattered rain showers and thunderstorm activity for folks in the southern parts of Central Oregon, and a negligible chance for the rest of the region. Winds will stay northerly but could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday, we'll dry out from any potential stormy weather, while cooling off a few degrees back to the low 70s. We'll see a bit of cloud cover linger, and winds will stay gusty but turn more westerly. Sunday, we'll warm back up to the upper 70s, but this time we'll stay dry under beautiful, sunny skies. More beautiful weather is on tap for the Memorial Day holiday on Monday. Temperatures look to be in the low 80s, and we'll see plenty of sunshine.

