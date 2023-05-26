Chance of stormy weather turns into beautiful Memorial Day weekend

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

We've made it to the weekend, and get to celebrate with some mostly beautiful spring weather. Today brings our only chance of a speed bump -- a 20% chance of scattered rain showers and quick-moving thunderstorms, much like we saw yesterday. Skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the day and into the evening. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the low 70s. Overnight our lows will stay mild in the mid 40s.

Sunday, we'll dry out from any potential storm activity. Cloud cover will thin as temperatures warm back up to the upper 70s. Winds should turn northerly and could gust as high as 20 mph at times, but will mostly be a nice breeze. Pollen levels will stay high throughout the weekend, so make sure you plan ahead for any outdoor activities. For Memorial Day on Monday, we'll continue to see beautiful, sunny skies. Temperatures will warm even more, to the low 80s. We'll also stay dry throughout the day.

Have a great weekend, and a good Memorial Day. Thank you to all who have served, and a salute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US