Lingering chance of stormy weather starts otherwise beautiful Memorial Day weekend

Happy Friday evening, Central Oregon!

Today we warmed up to the mid 70s, but our chance of some stormy weather this evening has increased. Now, were looking at a 20-40% chance of some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms before the day is out. Overnight, our lows will be mild in the mid to upper-40s.

Saturday we'll keep a 20% chance of stormy weather as the day warms up to the low 70s. Any potential stormy weather looks to pass by Sunday, when temperatures warm back up to the upper 70s. The Memorial Day holiday is also looking beautiful with temperatures staying in the upper 70s under beautiful, sunny skies.

Have a great weekend, and Happy Memorial Day!

Matt Degenhardt

Matt Degenhardt is the evening weather anchor for NewsChannel 21.

