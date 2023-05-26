Skip to Content
Sunny start; possible PM thunderstorms

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

We are looking for warm conditions once again today, and to that we will add a little moisture, so we can expect some afternoon and evening scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to mid 70's. Northerly winds will be gentle at 5-10 mph and increase to 5-15 mph out of the NW this evening while these storms pass. Winds will become light and variable tonight and skies will become mostly cloudy. Lows will be scattered through the 40's with a few spots around 50 degrees.  

Expect partly cloudy skies Saturday, but no more rain. Highs will be in the low 70's. Your Memorial Day weekend will be marked by continued clearing and a warming trend. By Monday, Memorial Day, highs will be in the low 80's, and that is where they will stay through the middle of next week. We will be in the mid 70's Thursday. 

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON! 

