Look ahead to a beautiful Memorial Day and beyond – sunshine and nice temperatures

By
Published 6:46 PM

What a gorgeous week ahead beginning with Memorial Day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80’s.     

A cool down will begin by Tuesday with temperatures dropping down to the low 80’s to 70’s but, will begin to climb, and by Saturday, even warmer temperatures are expected across the High Desert.

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21.

