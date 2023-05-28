Look ahead to a beautiful Memorial Day and beyond – sunshine and nice temperatures￼

What a gorgeous week ahead beginning with Memorial Day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80’s.

A cool down will begin by Tuesday with temperatures dropping down to the low 80’s to 70’s but, will begin to climb, and by Saturday, even warmer temperatures are expected across the High Desert.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US