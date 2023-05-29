Sunny, slightly cooler

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We'll wake up to some pretty chilly temperatures across the High Desert. Our lack of cloud cover helped bring our overnight lows all the way down to the mid 40s, but we'll warm back up today. In the warmest parts of the day, temperatures are again expected to settle into the mid 70s. Winds should remain pretty gentle out of the northwest.

Overnight, our lows will be even cooler, as we take a bit of a dip in temperatures through the middle of the week. They'll range from the upper 30s to the low 40s in the chilliest parts of the evening. Tomorrow, temperatures will be right around 70 degrees, but we'll keep beautiful sunny skies all week long.

