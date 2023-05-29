Skip to Content
Sunny, warm Memorial Day starts gorgeous spring week

KTVZ
By
Published 3:04 PM

Good Memorial Day evening, Central Oregon!

I hope you enjoyed (or are still enjoying!) your holiday weekend. After some quick-moving rain showers Saturday that did get heavy at times, we started a string of beautiful weather yesterday with sunny skies and warmer temperatures. We're looking at a beautiful week of weather ahead filled with sunshine and mild to warm temperatures.

Overnight, our lows will be scattered throughout the 40s, with no wind chill to worry about. Skies will remain mostly clear throughout the night. Tomorrow, skies will remain sunny, and we'll warm up to the mid to upper 70s, before a dip in temperatures takes us to the low 70s in the middle of the week.

Have a great evening and a good Memorial Day.

Thank you to all who served.

Matt Degenhardt

Matt Degenhardt is the evening weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Matthere.

