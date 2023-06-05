Warm; PM T-Storms?

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We start your Monday under partly cloudy skies and while we will get plenty of sunshine today, we can also expect a chance of some late-day showers and thunderstorms to our south. Highs will be in the low to mid 80's. Light southerly winds in the morning will turn northerly and pick up to 5-15 mph with gusts to 20-25 mph. Those gusty winds will turn light and variable after midnight. Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight. Lows will be mild once again, in the upper 40's to low 50's.

Tuesday will essentially be a repeat of today, but we can plan on a chance of storm activity building in for the rest of the week. Highs will stay warm through Wednesday, in the mid to upper 80's. Additional moisture moving in over these warm temperatures will deliver a 20-30% chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Partial clearing will occur when we lose our daytime heating. Daytime highs will cool into the mid to upper 70's for the rest of the week and through the weekend. We will cling a chance of showers right through the coming weekend.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!