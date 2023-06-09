Cool & rainy

Skip to Content
GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

We are looking at one more cool, drizzly day on the High Desert, followed by clearing and warming for the weekend. Highs today will only reach the upper 60's to low 70's. Rain is likely, with a diminishing chance of showers as we get through the evening. NW breezes will stay gentle at 5-10 mph and get a little gusty as storm activity works its way through. We will get some gradual clearing overnight. Lows will be scattered through the 40's. Winds will become light and variable this evening and remain that way through the night. 

Saturday will mark the beginning of a clearing and warming trend across the region. Under mostly sunny skies, highs will reach the mid to upper 70's. Sunny skies and low 80's will be our lot Sunday and we will start the new work week with highs in the mid 80's. We will cling to the sunny skies for the rest of the week, with highs cooling into the mid to upper 70's by Thursday. 

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON! 

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21.

