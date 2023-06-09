Cooler; chance of PM showers before beautiful weekend

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Today looks to be our coolest day of the week, with temperatures landing right around 70 degrees for most of us. We'll also have a 20-50% chance of some rain showers this evening before things cool off overnight, with those of us in the southern parts of the High Desert being the most likely to see rain. Overnight will be a bit chillier tonight, with temperatures settling into the mid 40s in the coolest parts of the evening.

Tomorrow, everything changes. We'll shake our chance of stormy weather as temperatures rebound to the upper 70s. We'll see cloud cover thin out, and mostly sunny skies. Sunday we'll continue to stay dry under sunny skies as the warmup takes us to the low 80s. It's looking to be a beautiful weekend in Central Oregon, but pollen levels will remain high so be sure to plan for that if you're getting outside.

Have a great weekend!

