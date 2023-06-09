Warm and sunny weekend is here

We've made it to the weekend!

We've finished any chance of precipitation and we're on to a beautiful string of days ahead. Saturday we'll see that cloud cover that's been lingering over Central Oregon thin out to mostly sunny skies. We'll also warm back up to the upper 70s.

Sunday, we'll continue warming under sunny skies and temperatures should settle into the low 80s in the warmest parts of the day, and the low 50s overnight. Winds will stay mild throughout the weekend. Next week, we'll continue our warming trend into Monday where it will peak in the mid 80s. Plenty of sunshine is on tap for next week, but we'll take a dip in temperature mid week to the mid 70s.

Have a great weekend!

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US