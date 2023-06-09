Skip to Content
Warm and sunny weekend is here

Published 11:01 PM

We've made it to the weekend!

We've finished any chance of precipitation and we're on to a beautiful string of days ahead. Saturday we'll see that cloud cover that's been lingering over Central Oregon thin out to mostly sunny skies. We'll also warm back up to the upper 70s.

Sunday, we'll continue warming under sunny skies and temperatures should settle into the low 80s in the warmest parts of the day, and the low 50s overnight. Winds will stay mild throughout the weekend. Next week, we'll continue our warming trend into Monday where it will peak in the mid 80s. Plenty of sunshine is on tap for next week, but we'll take a dip in temperature mid week to the mid 70s.

Have a great weekend!

Matt Degenhardt

Matt Degenhardt is the evening weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Matthere.

