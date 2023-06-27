Skip to Content
Another chance of storms, showers before warmup

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

It is shaping up to give us one more day with a chance of afternoon and evening scattered showers and thunderstorms. Sunny skies will turn partly cloudy this afternoon and highs will be in the mid 70's to around 80 degrees. Light southerly breezes this morning will shift to the north and pick up to 5-15 mph, with gusts a bit higher. Those breezes will become light and variable after midnight. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight. Lows will be in the low 40's to low 50's.  

Sunny skies will prevail for the rest of the week and the promised warmup begins Wednesday. Highs will reach the mid 80's Wednesday and upper 80's Thursday. We will reach the low 90's Friday and stay in the low to mid 90's through the weekend and well into next week.  

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON! 

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

