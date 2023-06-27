Break out your fans, summertime has finally hit the High Desert

Hope you’re enjoying this warming trend in Central Oregon!

Expect breezy conditions on the High Desert Tuesday through Wednesday evening. Winds will gust upwards of 25 mph.

Tuesday evening temperatures will drop down to the low 40’s to mid 50’s - Prineville at 59 degrees. Wednesday afternoon temperatures will reach the low to upper 80’s – Warm springs will reach 91 degrees.

You’ll see lots of sunshine for the next few days as temperatures begin to warm to the low 90’s.

