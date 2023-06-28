Sunny & a little warmer

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

While we only get a little above average today, the warmup officially begins, and it looks like we will be staying warm for several days. After starting under mostly clear skies this morning, we will see plenty of sunshine today, with highs in the low to mid 80's. Northerly breezes will stay gentle through the day and then turn light and variable tonight. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40's to mid 50's under mostly clear skies.

Sunny skies and warm (for some down-right hot) temperatures stay with us for the next several days. Highs Thursday are expected in the upper 80's. From there, thermometers climb into the low to mid 90's Friday and stay there through the weekend and through next week, as well. Plan now to care for yourself and for your animals during these hot days.

