Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Sunny skies, warm temperatures and a cool beverage are on tap for this week

KTVZ
By
June 27, 2023 7:49 PM
Published 4:00 AM

Rise n’ shine Central Oregon. We are in store for a beautiful, next few days.

Expect sunshine across the High Desert on Wednesday with temperatures in the low to mid 80’s.

22 mph winds are anticipated in the Prineville area through Wednesday night.

Bust out the lawn chairs and cool beverages as temperatures will soar to the low 90’s through our weekend.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Have a sparking day.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content