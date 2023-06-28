Sunny skies, warm temperatures and a cool beverage are on tap for this week

Rise n’ shine Central Oregon. We are in store for a beautiful, next few days.

Expect sunshine across the High Desert on Wednesday with temperatures in the low to mid 80’s.

22 mph winds are anticipated in the Prineville area through Wednesday night.

Bust out the lawn chairs and cool beverages as temperatures will soar to the low 90’s through our weekend.

Have a sparking day.