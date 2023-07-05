Hot temperatures and hazy skies take us to the weekend

Happy Wednesday!

Central Oregon is seeing widespread haze that will stick around until Thursday, but our skies are clear. Haze is not to be mistaken for clouds! Temperatures remain above average and hot, ranging in the low to high 90s. Overnight lows provide some relief, dipping to average in the 40s and 50s.

Winds are coming out of the northeast and are light and variable. We can expect gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday remains hot and hazy with highs in the mid-90s. Wednesday through Friday night, the region stays dry and hot but we have a less than 15% chance of thunderstorms in the southern part of Central Oregon. This is a slight chance, and precipitation is unlikely.

