Haze stays with us, slight chance for thunderstorms ahead of weekend

Happy Thursday!

Today the region will see widespread haze and it's sticking around until Friday. Although we see haze, conditions are clear and Thursday is sunny with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Winds are light and variable coming out of the north but could gust as high as 21 mph overnight.

Friday's temperatures stay hot, ranging in the high 80s to mid-90s. Friday night has a slight chance of thunderstorms before 11 pm -- concentrated in the southern part of Deschutes County. While we see a slight chance for thunderstorms, no precipitation is expected.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

