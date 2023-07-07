Slight chance for thunderstorms heading into Saturday and staying warm

Happy Friday!

Central Oregon is staying hot as we head into the weekend. Friday temperatures will be in the mid-80s to mid-90s. Overnight, the region has a slight chance for thunderstorms before 11 pm. Winds are coming out of the northwest and we can see gusts up to 22 mph.

Saturday has a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 am. Other than that, we can expect sunny conditions and highs in the mid-80s to low 90s.

