Slight chance for thunderstorms heading into Saturday and staying warm

today at 5:51 AM
Published 5:53 AM

Happy Friday!

Central Oregon is staying hot as we head into the weekend. Friday temperatures will be in the mid-80s to mid-90s. Overnight, the region has a slight chance for thunderstorms before 11 pm. Winds are coming out of the northwest and we can see gusts up to 22 mph.

Saturday has a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 am. Other than that, we can expect sunny conditions and highs in the mid-80s to low 90s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Carly Keenan

Carly Keenan is a multimedia journalist and producer for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Carly here.

