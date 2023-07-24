Sunny, Cooler, Smoky Haze

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Pleasant temperatures and sunny skies will only be marred by a smokey haze from wildfires burning in the region. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80's and we can expect breezy conditions all day. NW winds will pick up to 10-20 mph and some will see gusts to 25-30 mph. Skies will be mostly clear tonight and we will see this smokey haze stay with us. Lows will be in the low 40's to low 50's. Breezes will become much gentler out of the se.

Sunny skies will stay with us for the next several days and so will some very pleasant temperatures. Unfortunately, that smoky haze will stay with us, also; at least until wildfires are brought under control. Highs for the rest of the week and through the weekend will be in the mid to upper 80's.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!