With an Air Stagnation Advisory in place, the National Weather Service has put an air quality alert in place for Central Oregon until 5:00 pm Thursday. Despite sunny skies, the smoke from wildfires will permeate the air all day. Highs will be much like yesterday, in the low to mid 80's. NW winds will pick up to 5-15 mph, with gusts a bit higher in some areas. Skies will be clear tonight, but the smoke is not going anywhere. Lows will be in the upper 30's to upper 40's and winds will become light out of the west.

Skies will stay sunny for the rest of the week and the smoke is likely to be staying with us for a few more days. Highs will be in the mid 80's through the middle of the week and then climb into the upper 80's for the weekend and into next week

