Smoky haze remains through the weekend

Although temperatures today were a few degrees below normal, the region is still having to deal with the smoky haze from the Bedrock Fire. The wildfire in the Willamette National Forest continues to burn and has expanded to over 7,000 acres.

The smoke is being transported east of the Cascades by a persistent NW flow of wind in the region. There is an Air Quality Alert for Deschutes County through the weekend and into Tuesday morning.

As for the forecast, other than the smoke, Central Oregon will stay warm, dry and mostly sunny in the afternoons, followed by mostly clear and cool nights. Temperatures in the afternoon will be in the middle to upper 80s each of the next few days, as nighttime lows drop to the upper 40s.

Aside from the smoke, which is unhealthy and annoying, the weather conditions are about right for late July.

