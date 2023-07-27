SUNNY AND SMOKY

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We are waking up to clear skies, but smoke in the air is likely to stay with us for much of the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80's, once again. NW winds will pick up to 5-15 mph with some areas seeing gusts to 20 mph. NW breezes will stay with us through the evening and then turn light and variable after midnight. Skies will be mostly clear tonight and that smoky haze will stay with us into tomorrow.

A shift in our air flow pattern will help to clear the air for the weekend, but plan on one more smoky day Friday and into Friday night. Sunny skies are in our forecast as far as we can see into the future. Also, the pleasant temperatures we have been enjoying will stay with us through the weekend and into Monday. Tuesday's average temperatures will mark the beginning of a warm up that will have us in the low 90's by Wednesday.

