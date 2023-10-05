Dry, warm and clear day ahead

Happy Thursday, friends! You can probably leave those layers at home today with plenty of sunshine and warm dry conditions on the way as we continue our September-like warming trend.

The large ridge of high pressure that we’ve been keeping an eye on will continue to be the primary contributor to our short-term weather pattern, keeping us dry but also wrapping warm air into our area and as far north as Western Canada! This ridge is currently centered off the coast but will slowly transition east across the forecast area by Friday.

Early this morning winds will be light and variable before becoming picking up 5 to 10 mph to the east by late-morning. Like yesterday, winds shouldn’t be very noticeable throughout your Thursday.

Highs today will be in the middle to upper 70s and overnight lows across the region remain primarily in the 40s to accompany mostly clear skies for the next few days!

