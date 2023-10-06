Warm pattern continues today, rain likely to arrive Monday

The ridge of high pressure that has been keeping the region clouds free and warmer than normal is moving east. That means that the warm pattern is about to be overtaken by a cooler and wetter pattern, but not yet.

Today will be warm and dry with highs in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. The winds will be out of the south and southwest importing the warm scenario.

Some smoke may be visible today from some prescribed burns in the Sisters region and another SE of Bend. The smoke will probably push us into the “Moderate” Air Quality range. That means that the air quality is acceptable, but some sensitive groups, the elderly and young as well as folks with respiratory issues, may be impacted.

Sunday will be warm and a little smoky as well with a decent amount of sunshine to start the day. Still warm with highs in the low 80s.



Clouds will move in late in the afternoon as we set the stage for a line of showers to arrive on Monday.

Monday will see periods of rain and much cooler temperatures. The chilly and rainy weather will linger into the middle of the new work week.

Enjoy the mild and dry days ahead.

Stay safe.

