Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Warm pattern continues today, rain likely to arrive Monday

By
Published 11:45 PM

The ridge of high pressure that has been keeping the region clouds free and warmer than normal is moving east. That means that the warm pattern is about to be overtaken by a cooler and wetter pattern, but not yet. 

Today will be warm and dry with highs in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. The winds will be out of the south and southwest importing the warm scenario.  

Some smoke may be visible today from some prescribed burns in the Sisters region and another SE of Bend. The smoke will probably push us into the “Moderate” Air Quality range. That means that the air quality is acceptable, but some sensitive groups, the elderly and young as well as folks with respiratory issues, may be impacted.  

Sunday will be warm and a little smoky as well with a decent amount of sunshine to start the day. Still warm with highs in the low 80s.  
 
Clouds will move in late in the afternoon as we set the stage for a line of showers to arrive on Monday. 

Monday will see periods of rain and much cooler temperatures. The chilly and rainy weather will linger into the middle of the new work week.  

Enjoy the mild and dry days ahead.  

Stay safe.  

Don’t forget to download the KTVZ Local Alert Weather App to stay safe and informed 

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817 

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US 

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Carroll

John Carroll is NewsChannel 21’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about John here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content