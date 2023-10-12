Dry and mild into the weekend, cloudy skies Saturday

The period of off and on light rain so far this week has come to an end and a warmer pattern has arrived. The milder air will take hold of the area but the dry conditions are only temporary.

Clouds move in late in the day Friday as a weak wave of energy migrates across the region. The rain will be light and generally confined to the mountains overnight into Saturday so we should wake up to some wet roads and cloudy skies on Saturday.

The forecast is not kind to those of us who wish to view the Annular Eclipse Saturday morning. Currently it looks like a mostly cloudy morning, restricting our chance to see the rare “ring of fire” event. At 9:20 the peak of the eclipse will be visible to our area, if the skies are clear or even partly cloudy this will be fun to watch. Make sure to get the special glasses required for safe viewing.

Skies will clear out some on Sunday as we get a brief break between light rain events. Highs Sunday will be in the low 70s or upper 60s.

Rain returns on Monday, late in the day, and will be light and soaking. May see some high elevation snow, as the rain is likely overnight. Tuesday begins a dry and mild pattern that should last for several days.

