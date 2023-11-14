Light showers overnight, then mild and dry into the weekend

The region will see a very low chance for some light rain overnight with most of the showers ending before sunrise. Once the showers end, we are expected to be on the mild and dry side for a few days.

The large area of low pressure off the coast of California is trying to spread some rain our way. The path is long and the atmosphere is dry, so I don’t expect much of the rain to make it this far north. That being said, there will be a decent amount of cloud cover tonight. This will keep the temps from dropping below freezing. The normal low for Bend this time of year is 29°, so we will be well above that mark tonight.

Wednesday will be a mild day as the region will see a persistent SW flow of air that will import the warmer air. This pattern is also associated with the large upper level low off the coast.

Our area will be in-between the low off the coast and an area of high pressure that will drift over the region. The result will be a dry and mild scenario until Saturday night.

The rest of the week will be dry with above normal temperatures and a mix of clouds and sunshine.

The next chance for some measurable rain will be overnight Saturday into Sunday. The rain should end early Sunday morning and there will be a noticeable chill in the air as the rain will be associated with a rather robust cold front. Mountain snow is likely to cause trouble on area passes as the snow level may drop near 3500 feet.

