Rain and mountain snow to arrive late Saturday and linger into Sunday

November 17, 2023 12:26 PM
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the western portions of Deschutes and Jefferson Counties. The advisory goes into effect Saturday night at 7 pm and will last until Sunday at 5 pm.  The issues will be snow, above 4500 feet that may accumulate in the 8” plus range, along with gusty winds across the ridge lines and passes. 

Snow issues will be from the Sunriver area and south, Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville may not see much in the way of snow.  Sisters is close enough to the mountains that a snowy morning is possible Sunday.

Travel issues will be present overnight if you are driving over the mountains. The lower elevations will see a cold rain mixed with a little snow, but generally the bulk of the snow will melt on the roads before accumulating. This may also allow some icy roadways, not widespread, but in pockets, so be alert.

Once the precipitation stops by about mid-morning, the rest of the day will be crisp and brisk. Highs Sunday will only reach the low to mid-40s, after hitting the upper 50s on Saturday.

Monday through Wednesday should be dry and mild, then another round of rain and mountain snow is slated for Thanksgiving. Currently, that round does not seem to be all that robust, but we will continue to monitor the situations that may develop.

John Carroll

John Carroll is NewsChannel 21’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about John here.

