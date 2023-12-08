Wet weekend ahead, mountain snow and high desert rain

Saturday will start out on the dry and cold side as the region will be in-between weather systems. As the day moves along the clouds will lower and thicken as the next round of rain and snow arrives. The snow levels will be around 4000 feet as we move into the evening hours.

Expect to see about 4 – 6” of snow added to the mountains. Travel through mountain passes will be impacted by the snow, so allow extra time to get to your destination.



At the lower elevations Saturday, we will see a mix of rain and snow over the 97 corridor, but it will not be a complete washout as the rain and snow will be off and on.

Slightly warmer conditions are expected Sunday, but we are still going to be dealing with precipitation. Snow levels will rise to about 5500 feet so mostly rain is likely over the high desert with heavy and wet snow on the mountains. The rain will be more widespread Sunday over the area. Highs in Bend will be in the low 50s, as cities to the south will be in the upper 40s.

Monday will be the first of several dry days for our area. High pressure moves in overhead and will clear the skies and dry out the atmosphere. The dry and chilly pattern is likely to linger through the week. Temps will hit the low 50s Monday then the middle 40s the rest of the week.

