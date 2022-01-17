No new snow today

After a very pleasant day today, tonight will turn partly cloudy. Beginning Tuesday, a slight chance of snow showers will build into the mountains, and that chance will stay with us through Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 30's for Mt. Bachelor and lows will be in the mid 20's. Snow accumulations are not expected to be significant. Skies will become mostly sunny Friday and then bluebird conditions are expected all weekend. Mountain road conditions are expected to be good all week, but you must carry chains or traction tires, and watch for spots of ice.