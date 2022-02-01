A break today; a little more snow tonight

The mountains have seen some snowfall over the last 24 hours and snow flurries are carrying us through the morning. There will be a break in the snowfall today, but a little more snow is expected tonight and tomorrow. Beginning Thursday, fair conditions will return to the mountains. Mt. Bachelor will see mostly sunny skies through the coming weekend, along with highs in the mid to upper 30's. Mountain driving is a little treacherous this morning and is expected to stay that way for the next couple days.